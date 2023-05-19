Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,789 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,451,000 after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Masco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,578,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 187,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Trading Up 1.4 %

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

