Michael F. Petrie Sells 5,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBINM opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

