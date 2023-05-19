Michael F. Petrie Sells 5,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ MBINM opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
