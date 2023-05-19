Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,257 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $92.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.