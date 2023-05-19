Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,711 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after purchasing an additional 379,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

