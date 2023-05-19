Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 90.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

