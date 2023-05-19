Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.7 %

AVAV opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

AeroVironment Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

