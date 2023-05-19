Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $441,050. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

