Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

