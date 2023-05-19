Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $216.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

