Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Icahn Enterprises worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,283.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.05%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -352.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

