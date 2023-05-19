Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.54% of Powell Industries worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

POWL stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $59.88.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWL. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Powell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.