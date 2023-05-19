Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.02 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in McKesson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in McKesson by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,947,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in McKesson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $397.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.