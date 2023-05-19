Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NOW stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

