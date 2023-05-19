Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Twilio worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $48.91 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $110.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

