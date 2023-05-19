Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.42 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.