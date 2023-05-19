Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 801,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.65%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

