Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.25 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.61 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.