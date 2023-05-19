Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.36 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,676 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

