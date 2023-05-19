Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $18.63 Million Investment in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.63% of Sigma Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGML. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $3,812,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $41.24 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

SGML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

