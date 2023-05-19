Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,117,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Coupang by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Coupang by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.26 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.