Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.66% of OneSpan worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 131.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OSPN. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.62 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

