Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,856 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

