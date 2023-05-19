Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,375 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

