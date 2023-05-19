Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 156,510 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after acquiring an additional 634,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,305 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $40.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

