Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,151 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.87% of TimkenSteel worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 168,673 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.92 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $786.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

