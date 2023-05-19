Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 45,084 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,084 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.76% of MRC Global worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 36.34%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

