Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.08% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 291,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

