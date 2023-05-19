Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 14th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.27 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

