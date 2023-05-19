MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $289.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

