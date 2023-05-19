Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.