Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.46. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 148,535 shares.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Nano Dimension by 76.6% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,406 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

