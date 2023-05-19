Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.46. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 148,535 shares.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Nano Dimension by 76.6% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,406 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417,412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

