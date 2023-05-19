Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.46. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 148,535 shares.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Company Profile
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
