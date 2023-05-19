Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.90. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 999,538 shares trading hands.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
