Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.90. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 999,538 shares trading hands.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

