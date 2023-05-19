NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

NewtekOne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,295.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $411,013. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

