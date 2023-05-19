Nigris Felan Jose De Purchases 10,000 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.87 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RAIL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.