Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ NCLH opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.67.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.