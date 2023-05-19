Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

