Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.
Nutanix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.
Institutional Trading of Nutanix
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.