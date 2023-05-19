NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

