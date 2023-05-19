Outbrain (NYSE:OB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Outbrain Price Performance
NYSE:OB opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.92.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outbrain (OB)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.