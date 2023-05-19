Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $43,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Insider Activity

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $33.85 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

