Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Owens Corning worth $39,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $112.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

