Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Owens Corning worth $39,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

OC stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $112.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.