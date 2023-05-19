Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTN. StockNews.com downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.