Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PTN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

