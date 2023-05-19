Park National (NYSE:PRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Park National Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.74.
Park National Company Profile
Further Reading
