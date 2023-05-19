Patricia Nakache Sells 28,123 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $84,650.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,556.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ThredUp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.98 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

