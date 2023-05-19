Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,533.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
