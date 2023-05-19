Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Paysafe Trading Down 8.0 %

Paysafe stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Paysafe

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Further Reading

