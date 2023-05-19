PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

PBF Energy stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

