PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

Read More

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.