PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEPGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

