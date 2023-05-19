Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 5,704 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.